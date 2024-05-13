Raiders sign Round 2 OL Jackson Powers-Johnson to get full draft class under contract

Coming into this past weekend’s Rookie minicamp, the Raiders had signed seven of their eight drafted rookies. Now with the camp in the books, they’ve made it official, signing 44th overall pick OL Jackson Powers-Johnson to get their entire drafted rookie class under contract.

Powers-Johnson signs a four-year deal worth $8.77 million with a 2024 cap hit of $1.6 million.

The Oregon offensive lineman won the Rimington Award last season as the nation’s top center. But the Raiders will be playing him at guard for now. He lined up at left guard to begin Rookie minicamp, but we’ll wait and see if that’s where he lines up once he practices with the veterans in OTA’s and mandatory minicamp.

The entire draft class makes up just under $7 million in cap space taken up among those selections that count in the Top 51. That would be top pick Brock Bowers, Powers-Johnson, third round pick DJ Glaze, and fourth round pick Decamerion Richardson.

All picks from Rounds 5-7 fall under the Top 51. That’s LB Tommy Eichenberg, RB Dylan Laube, S Trey Taylor, and CB MJ Devonshire.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire