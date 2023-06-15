Raiders sign Round 2 draft pick TE Michael Mayer to 4-year deal

With minicamp in the rear view and training camp about six weeks away, the Raiders got a piece of business out of the way Wednesday. They have signed Round two tight end Michael Mayer to his four-year rookie deal.

Mayer was selected at 35 overall in the top of the second round by the Raiders in April’s draft.

He signed a four-year, $9.3 million deal with a cap hit of $1.7 million this season.

The Notre Dame product was expected by many to have been selected in the first round as the first tight end off the board. He ended up being the third tight end taken after Dalton Kincaid went to the Bills at 25 overall and Sam LaPorta went to the Lions at 34 overall.

After LaPorta was selected at 34, the Raiders traded up from the 38th overall spot to 35 to ensure they got Mayer.

Mayer is expected to immediately take over as the starting tight end, replacing the departed Darren Waller. Austin Hooper and OJ Howard should also see some snaps at tight end.

Eight of the Raiders nine drafted rookies have signed their rookie contract. Just Round 4 pick (104) CB Jakorian Bennett remains unsigned.

