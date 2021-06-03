Raiders sign Roderic Teamer

The Raiders announced three transactions on Thursday afternoon.

They have signed defensive back Roderic Teamer to their 90-man roster while also dropping a couple of players. Tight end Carson Williams was waived and offensive lineman Erik Magnuson was released.

Teamer became a free agent when he was cut by the Colts last month. He never played a game for Indianapolis as he signed with the team in January.

He did not play in 2020 after being cut by the Chargers. In seven games for Los Angeles in 2019, Teamer had 40 tackles, an interception and a sack.

Magnuson made one appearance for the Raiders in each of the last two seasons. Williams played basketball in college and signed with the Raiders in April.

Raiders sign Roderic Teamer originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

