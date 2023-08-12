Raiders sign RB Darwin Thompson, LB Kana'i Mauga

The Raiders signed free agent running back Darwin Thompson and re-signed free agent linebacker Kana'i Mauga, the team announced Saturday.

Thompson joins the Raiders after playing last season with the Seahawks.

He spent the 2021 season on Tampa Bay's practice squad after two seasons with the Chiefs. Thompson has appeared in 26 career games and rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns on 64 carries, while adding 108 receiving yards and one touchdown on 16 receptions.

Mauga spent time on the Silver and Black's practice squad in 2022 after originally entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos. Mauga played collegiately at USC where he appeared in 43 career games with 24 starts from 2018-21.

In corresponding moves, the Raiders waived/injured linebacker Darius Harris and receiver DJ Turner.