Raiders sign Rasul Douglas

The Raiders announced an addition to their secondary on Monday.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas is the new member of the club. He is the first outside addition of the offseason for a cornerback group that also includes Damon Arnette, Trayvon Mullen, Amik Robertson, Nevin Lawson, and Isaiah Johnson.

Douglas was a third-round pick by the Eagles in 2017 and took part in their Super Bowl LII win as a rookie. He remained with the team until being cut ahead of last season. The Panthers claimed Douglas and he started 11 of the 14 games he played in Carolina.

Douglas has 180 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and 34 passes defensed over the course of his career.

