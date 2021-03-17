Raiders sign Quinton Jefferson to one-year deal

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
The Raiders are bringing in another veteran to bolster their defensive line.

Las Vegas announced on Wednesday that the club has signed former Seahawks and Bills defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson.

Jefferson told Josina Anderson the contract was for one year, terming it a “prove-it deal.”

“I just really felt comfortable with their system and how they plan on using me,” Jefferson said, via Anderson. “Me and Yannick [Ngakoue] went to the [University of Maryland] together. I know we can do some good things together.”

The Raiders agreed to terms with Ngakoue on a two-year deal on Monday.

In his one year with the Bills, Jefferson appeared in all 16 games, starting four. He recorded 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, and six QB hits while playing 50 percent of Buffalo’s defensive snaps.

Jefferson spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. He started 12 games in both 2018 and 2019, recording a combined 6.5 sacks in those two seasons.

While the Raiders’ offensive line is in flux, they have also brought back Johnathan Hankins and agreed to terms with Solomon Thomas to provide depth to their defensive front.

Raiders sign Quinton Jefferson to one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

