Raiders to sign Pro Bowl DE Yannick Ngakoue

After nearly trading for him multiple times over the last few years, the Raiders have finally acquired Yannick Ngakoue. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Raiders expected to sign the veteran pass rusher to a big deal during free agency. Ngakoue has been one of the league’s most productive pass rushers over the last four seasons, totaling 45.5 sacks for three different teams. The best season of his career came in 2017 when he totaled 12 sacks and six forced fumbles with the Jaguars. At just 25-years old, Ngakoue is still in the prime of his career and he played his best football under Gus Bradley in Jacksonville.