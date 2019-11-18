Raiders sign Preston Brown, put Dwayne Harris on IR

Preston Brown was liberated from the winless Bengals last week, and has found himself in the middle of the playoff chase.

Via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the Raiders have signed Brown, the day after beating his old team.

To make room for him on the active roster, they’re placing wide receiver Dwayne Harris on injured reserve.

The Bengals signed Brown to a three-year, $16.5 million contract last offseason, but he didn’t make it through the first year of that deal, before being benched and eventually cut. He had already worked out for the Raiders, so he was familiar with what they want him to do when he rolled in today.

Harris, the standout return man and special teamer, had been dealing with foot and ankle injuries and only played three games.