Raiders sign Olsen Pierre, Eric Tomlinson

A series of transactions on Tuesday left the Raiders with three empty spots on their 53-man roster and the team moved to fill them on Wednesday.

The Raiders announced that they have signed defensive tackle Olsen Pierre and tight end Eric Tomlinson as free agents. They also promoted cornerback Nick Nelson from the practice squad.

Tomlinson will help fill in for Foster Moreau after the rookie was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. He caught one pass in two appearances with the Patriots this season and also saw action in three games for the Giants. Tomlinson had 16 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in 36 games for the Jets over the last three seasons.

Pierre also spent time with the Giants this season. He had eight tackles and two sacks in nine games with the NFC East club before being cut loose earlier this month.

Nelson was a 2018 fourth-round pick and played in 11 games as a rookie.