Raiders sign OL Andre James to 3-year contract extension

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marcus Mosher
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When the Raiders traded away Rodney Hudson to the Arizona Cardinals, it left a big hole at the starting center position. However, the Raiders didn’t view it that way as they believe they have a starting-caliber replacement already on the roster.

On Monday, the team locked up that player to a contract extension, signing Andre James to a three-year deal. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the deal is worth $12.5 million with $6 million in guaranteed money.

James was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders in 2019. Since then, he’s been active in 28 games, starting one game during the 2019 season. At 23-years old, the Raiders believe he is their future center, but the team did sign Nick Martin earlier this offseason to compete with him at that spot.

Time will tell if the Raiders made the right decision here by going with James over Hudson. But one thing is clear; Mike Mayock, Jon Gruden and Tom Cable have a lot of faith that James will be a quality player sooner rather than later in the NFL.

Recommended Stories

  • Raiders sign Andre James to contract extension

    After the Raiders traded Rodney Hudson last week, Andre James ostensibly inherited the starting center role in Las Vegas. Now that’s been locked in. The Raiders announced Monday that the club has signed James to a contract extension. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, that deal is for three years and worth $12.5 million, with [more]

  • Report: Raiders to sign Matt Dickerson

    The Raiders are bringing in more depth for their defensive line. After the club signed its new starting center Andre James to a three-year contract, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Las Vegas is expected to sign Matt Dickerson to a one-year deal with $1.25 million. Dickerson entered the league as an undrafted free agent out [more]

  • Micah Parsons to Raiders becoming a common selection in mock drafts

    Micah Parsons to Raiders becoming a common selection in mock drafts

  • Raiders sign veteran DL Matt Dickerson to a one-year deal

    Raiders sign veteran DL Matt Dickerson to a one-year deal

  • Kenny Golladay reportedly signs 4-year, $72 million deal with Giants

    Kenny Golladay will be the Giants' top receiving option for the next few seasons.

  • Bengals have plenty of targets left if they want to keep spending in free agency

    The Cincinnati Bengals have plenty of targets they could chase in free agency.

  • Cincinnati Bengals 2021 NFL free agency big board entering Week 2

    An updated free-agency big board for Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Raiders select PSU LB Micah Parsons in latest 2-round mock draft

    Raiders select PSU LB Micah Parsons in latest 2-round mock draft

  • Prosecutor: Evidence in Capitol attack 'trending' toward sedition charges

    Michael Sherwin, the former acting U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., told CBS News that evidence collected as part of the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot most likely support sedition charges. "I personally believe the evidence is trending toward that, and probably meets those elements," he said during an interview with 60 Minutes that aired Sunday night. "I believe the facts do support those charges. And I think that, as we go forward, more facts will support that." Sherwin led the Justice Department's inquiry into the attack until Friday, when he returned to his role as a federal prosecutor in Miami. Seditious conspiracy — conspiring to overthrow the government — is a rarely invoked charge. The last federal sedition case was in 2010, when members of a Michigan militia were charged with plotting to start an armed conflict with the government, The New York Times reports. The defendants were acquitted, and the judge said the Justice Department was unable to satisfactorily prove the militia members had entered "a concrete agreement to forcibly oppose the United States government." Former President Donald Trump told supporters to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally on the morning of Jan. 6, and during a speech that day he repeated his baseless claims of voter fraud and a rigged election against him. Sherwin was at the rally, and he told 60 Minutes he saw people in "tactical gear" and "Kevlar vests" with "military helmets on. Those individuals, I noticed, left the speeches early. Where it was initially pro-Trump, it digressed to anti-government, anti-Congress, anti-institutional." Sherwin told 60 Minutes he was alarmed when he saw people at the Capitol climbing the scaffolding and hanging flags, and thought, "This is going bad fast." Soon, the pro-Trump mob stormed into the building, trying to stop Congress from certifying the election results. So far, the government has charged more than 400 people in connection with the riot, Sherwin said, with many accused of trespassing and more than 100 charged with assaulting law enforcement officers. "It's unequivocal that Trump was the magnet that brought the people to D.C. on the 6th," Sherwin said. "Now the question is, is he criminally culpable for everything that happened during the siege, during the breach? We have people looking at everything." More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsBiden's early successes prove experience mattersTrump touts Cruz, Hawley as the future of the GOP in new interview

  • Zero perfect brackets left in March Madness tournament

    It's only in the second round of the March Madness tournament, but after a series of upsets there are no perfect brackets remaining, according to NCAA.com. CBS Sports college basketball writer Matt Norlander joins CBSN with a recap.

  • Jets answer Patriots with free agent spending spree of their own

    By the time New York Jets GM Joe Douglas was done in NFL free agency on Monday, he filled two huge holes, landing a No. 1 receiver and a dangerous edge rusher, effectively answering the New England Patriots' free agency spending spree.

  • Cardinals to sign Brian Winters, re-sign Max Garcia

    The Cardinals weren’t done making moves on the offensive line when they added center Rodney Hudson and re-signed tackle Kelvin Beachum last week. The team announced two more moves on Monday. They have agreed to sign veteran guard Brian Winters as a free agent and re-sign backup lineman Max Garcia. Both players agreed to one-year [more]

  • 2021 NFL draft: Brian Baldinger has strong opinions on this year's prospects

    NFL Network's Brian Baldinger has some really eye-opening takes on some of this year's prospects, including a possible top-five pick at quarterback.

  • With conditions satisfied, Seahawks’ trade for Gabe Jackson now official

    The Seattle Seahawks have announced that all trade conditions have been satisfied so the acquisition of guard Gabe Jackson is now official.

  • Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he is happy for Tom Brady despite leaving and immediately winning a Super Bowl

    New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft finally revealed his thoughts on his former quarterback Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl with his new team.

  • A's Matt Olson will be 'frightening' for MLB in 2021, Chris Bassitt says

    Matt Olson continues to mash after his offseason swing adjustment.

  • C.J. Cron on the Rise

    Dave Shovein takes a look at C.J. Cron staking his claim to a starting gig in Colorado, the Royals locking up Salvador Perez & more in Monday's Dose. (Getty Images)

  • Despite wanting a top-ranked opponent, Derek Brunson happy to oblige Kevin Holland's call-out

    It wasn’t the fight Brunson wanted, or felt he deserved after upping his winning streak to three after stopping Edmen Shahbazyan, but Brunson is nothing if not practical.

  • Julija Stoliarenko collapsed twice during weigh-ins, fight with Julia Aliva canceled

    Julija Stoliarenko was taken by stretcher to a hospital after collapsing twice while trying to weigh in on Friday.

  • Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira to meet for vacant lightweight title at UFC 262

    The UFC finally accepted Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement and opted to fill its suddenly vacant lightweight title with a May 15 bout at UFC 262 between Charles Oliveira and former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.