Raiders sign Nevin Lawson to one-year extension

Nevin Lawson was scheduled to become a free agent in March, but the cornerback won’t be leaving the Raiders.

The team announced on Thursday that Lawson has signed a one-year extension. No other terms of the deal were disclosed.

Lawson signed with the Raiders after being released by the Lions last March. He started five of the team’s final seven games and finished the year with 24 tackles in 11 overall appearances.

Lawson won’t be able to add to those totals in the first week of the 2020 season. He was ejected from the team’s Week 17 loss to the Broncos and later suspended one game for taking off his helmet and swinging it at another player without making contact.