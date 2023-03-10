Raiders re-sign Netane Muti

The Raiders announced Thursday they re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah and offensive guard Netane Muti. Abdullah’s agreement previously was reported.

Abdullah was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent and Muti a restricted free agent.

Muti joined the Raiders in Week 15 last season, but he did not play in a game for them.

The Broncos selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. He appeared in 20 games with four starts for the Broncos before the Raiders signed him off Denver’s practice squad on Dec. 13.

Abdullah primarily served as a pass-catching back and as a core special teams player last season. He caught 25 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown, and averaged 20.9 yards on 26 kickoff returns. Abdullah also rushed four times for 20 yards.

Abdullah, a Lions’ second-round pick in 2015, has 1,594 rushing yards with six rushing touchdowns plus 144 catches for 1,076 yards with eight touchdowns in his eight-year career.

Abdullah has also spent time with the Vikings and Panthers.

