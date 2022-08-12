After he was released by the Cardinals earlier this week, defensive back Nate Brooks has found a new home.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders have signed Brooks to a one-year deal.

Brooks has appeared in four career games with a pair of starts for Miami in 2019 and one appearance for Baltimore in 2020. He was in his second stint with the Cardinals, signing with the club’s practice squad late last December. His first foray with the club was just after the 2019 draft, as he signed with Arizona as a college free agent.

Brooks has also spent time with the Patriots, Buccaneers, and Titans.

As a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed defensive back Cre’Von LeBlanc on injured reserve.

Raiders sign Nate Brooks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk