Raiders sign S Matthias Farley off practice squad, waive S Isaiah Pola-Mao

After elevating safety Matthias Farley from the practice squad in each of the first three games this season, the Raiders finally made it official. They have signed Farley to the active roster.

In a corresponding move, they have waived safety Isaiah Pola-Mao who had made the team out of camp as an undrafted free agent out of USC.

Farley has been a special teams maven for much of his eight-year career. He originally made the Colts roster as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and spent four seasons in Indianapolis, appearing in 37 games and starting 16 on defense.

Since then, he played two seasons with the New York Jets and the 2021 season with the Titans where he appeared in all 17 games and tied for the team lead with 11 special teams tackles.

In two appearances this season for the Raiders, Farley has played 52 special teams snaps and four defensive snaps, accumulating one tackle.

