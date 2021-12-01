The Raiders placed long snapper Trent Sieg on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday. Sieg, who has played 58 consecutive games, is not likely to play Sunday after testing positive for the virus.

Thus, the Raiders were in need of a long snapper.

They announced Wednesday they signed Carson Tinker.

“We had a couple options, a couple different guys, and he played recently, played in over 70 games,” Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said of Tinker, via Levi Damien of USA Today. “He’s got a lot of experience, and I think he played as recently as three weeks ago, so we’re fortunate we can get him in here. He passed all the protocol and he had a good day today, and he’ll be a little bit better tomorrow. So, we’re glad to have him right now.”

Tinker played eight games for the Bucs this season, most recently in Week 10. He spent six seasons with the Jaguars, and has appeared in 77 career games.

Raiders sign long snapper Carson Tinker originally appeared on Pro Football Talk