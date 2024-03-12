Raiders re-sign LB Kana'i Mauga

The Raiders have re-signed linebacker Kana'i Mauga, the team announced Tuesday.

Mauga served as a special teams contributor in five games last season, playing 11 defensive snaps and 55 on special teams. It was the first regular-season action of his career.

He totaled three tackles.

Mauga entered the NFL with the Broncos and spent time on their practice squad as a rookie in 2022.

Mauga will help provide depth at linebacker behind Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo.