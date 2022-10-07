Raiders sign LB Blake Martinez off practice squad

A concussion suffered by middle linebacker Denzel Perryman seemed to be what prompted the Raiders to sign Blake Martinez to the practice squad as insurance. Thursday, Perryman returned to practice, which improves his chances of playing next Monday night against the Chiefs.

Even still, the Raiders made the decision to sign Martinez to the active roster off the practice squad just days after adding him to the practice squad.

Martinez is familiar with Patrick Graham’s defense, having spent the past two seasons together in New York.

Though the veteran LB was lost after just three games in 2021, he started all 16 games in 2020, putting up 151 combined tackles (86 solo).

Perryman has missed two full games this season and the second half of last week’s game against the Broncos. During his absence, it was Jayon Brown who filled in with not especially positive results. Martinez would figure to offer a better option should Perryman be unable to go Monday night or miss time to injury in the future.

