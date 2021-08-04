Raiders sign Las Vegas HS alum and Bay Area native OT Jeremiah Poutasi

The retirement of Sam Young left the Raiders a little short at offensive tackle. In order to fill the roster spot, they went local. They signed former Bay Area native (Daly City) and Desert Pines High School (Las Vegas) alum Jeremiah Poutasi.

Out of high school, Poutasi was a four-star recruit and went to Utah for college. The three-year starter was selected by the Tennessee Titan in the third round of the 2015 draft. Over two NFL seasons, he would play in just 12 NFL games with either starts for the Titans and Jaguars.

The 6-5, 335-pounder has spent time on the Rams practice squad (2017), the Broncos practice squad and training camp (2018), and on the Cardinals offseason roster (2019).

Since 2020 he has played on the Jousters of the Football Spring League. The Jousters are in the Southern division which is based in Houston Texas.

Poutasi’s addition gives the Raiders six tackles in camp, allowing them to fill out all three teams. At least until Kamaal Seymour and Devery Hamilton can make it back from the NFI list.