Raiders sign Kolton Miller to three-year contract extension

The Raiders said goodbye to a handful of starting offensive linemen this offseason, but they’ve moved to hold onto another one for years to come.

Left tackle Kolton Miller‘s agency Octagon announced that their client has reached agreement on an extension with the team.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that it is a three-year extension beyond the Raiders’ fifth-year option on Miller’s rookie deal for the 2022 season. He reports the deal is worth more than $18 million per season and has $42.6 million guaranteed at signing.

Miller was the 15th pick of the first round in 2018 and the Raiders’ first pick since Jon Gruden returned as their head coach. He is also the first player selected in the first round of the 2018 draft to sign an extension with his team.

He has started all 46 games he’s played since joining the team and the hope is that number will grow much larger in Las Vegas.

