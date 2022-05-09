Linebacker Kenny Young finished the 2021 season with the Broncos and he’s now moving on to another AFC West team.

The Raiders announced that they have signed Young on Monday. No terms of the deal were included in the announcement.

Young was traded to the Broncos by the Rams in the middle of last season and appeared in six games for Denver. He also played seven games for the Rams and finished the year with 75 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Young entered the league as a Ravens fourth-round pick in 2018 and played 21 games for Baltimore before going to the Rams in a 2019 trade.

Raiders sign Kenny Young originally appeared on Pro Football Talk