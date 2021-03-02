Raiders re-sign Kendal Vickers

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Raiders signed one of their exclusive rights free agents on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of defensive lineman Kendal Vickers. Under the rules for exclusive rights free agents, Vickers would have been limited to re-signing with the team as long as the tendered him a contract.

Vickers signed with the Raiders last January after spending the 2019 season with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League. He recorded 10 tackles and two sacks while appearing in 15 games and making a pair of starts.

Safety Dallin Leavitt is the Raiders’ other exclusive rights free agent. Defensive linemen Johnathan Hankins and Takk McKinley are set for unrestricted free agency later this month.

 

Raiders re-sign Kendal Vickers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

