Raiders re-sign Josh Mauro, Kyle Wilber; place Isaiah Johnson on IR

The Raiders' roster is starting to take shape.

When their initial 53-man roster was released, it was a little bit of a head-scratcher that the Raiders elected to only keep four linebackers. The confusion continued Sunday when the Silver and Black claimed quarterback DeShone Kizer off waivers from the Green Bay Packers -- giving them four QBs -- and released defensive end Josh Mauro.

It's all starting to make a little more sense now, though.

On Monday, the Raiders announced they had placed quarterback Nathan Peterman and rookie cornerback Isaiah Johnson on injured reserve. In corresponding moves, the Raiders re-signed Mauro and linebacker Kyle Wilber who was cut over the weekend.

The Raiders now have five linebackers on the 53-man roster, including Wilber who was a special teams captain last season. Kizer will take Peterman's place as the third-string quarterback behind Derek Carr and Mike Glennon.

As for Johnson, the fourth-round draft pick suffered a concussion and a facial injury when he collided with linebacker Marquel Lee in the Raiders' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams, and he has not been able to play or practice since.

The Raiders will open the regular season a week from Monday against the Denver Broncos at the Coliseum.

