Defensive end Jordan Jenkins didn’t have to wait long to find a new team after being released by the Texans on Tuesday.

The Raiders announced Jenkins’ signing on Thursday afternoon. Linebacker Kenny Young was released in a corresponding move.

Jenkins had 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 11 games for Houston last season. He was a 2016 third-round pick and spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Jets.

He has 209 tackles, 25 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries in 83 overall games.

Young signed with the Raiders in May. He finished last season with the Broncos after being traded by the Rams ahead of the trade deadline.

Raiders sign Jordan Jenkins, release Kenny Young originally appeared on Pro Football Talk