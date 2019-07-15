Raiders sign Jonathan Cooper

The Raiders recently learned that guard Richie Incognito will be suspended for the first two games of the 2019 season.

Incognito is slated to compete for the left guard job in Oakland and Monday saw the team add a veteran who could find himself in the mix for that spot before, after and during Incognito’s suspension.

The Raiders announced the signing of Jonathan Cooper on Monday afternoon. Wide receiver Montay Crockett was waived in a corresponding move.

Cooper was a Cardinals first-round pick in 2013 and missed his rookie year with a broken leg. He returned to start 11 games over the next two seasons and was traded to the Patriots as part of the Chandler Jones deal in 2016. Cooper never played a game with the Patriots and has spent time with Cleveland, Dallas, San Francisco and Washington since leaving New England.

Denzelle Good was on hand as Incognito’s competition at left guard and Cooper will presumably join them once training camp opens later this month.