Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins will be back in Las Vegas.

The Raiders announced that they have re-signed Hankins on Monday. No terms of the deal were announced.

Hankins joined the Raiders in 2018 and signed new deals to remain with the team in 2019 and 2021. He has started 60 of the 61 regular season games he’s played with the team and has 172 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and three fumble recoveries since joining the AFC West club. He also made three tackles in January’s playoff loss to the Bengals.

Hankins entered the league as a Giants second-round pick in 2013. He spent four seasons with that club and the 2017 season with the Colts before joining the Raiders.

Raiders re-sign Johnathan Hankins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk