The Raiders added a tight end to their 90-man roster on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that they signed Jesper Horsted as a free agent. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Horsted signed with the Bears after going undrafted out of Princeton in 2019 and spent the last three seasons in Chicago. He spent all of 2020 on the practice squad, but appeared in 13 regular season games around that stint and left the Bears with 10 catches for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

The Raiders have Darren Waller atop the depth chart at tight end. Fabian Moreau, Jacob Hollister, Nick Bowers, Cole Fotheringham, and Travis Koontz are also on hand in Las Vegas.

Raiders sign Jesper Horsted originally appeared on Pro Football Talk