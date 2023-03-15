Raiders re-sign Jerry Tillery

After finishing the 2022 season with the Raiders, defensive lineman Jerry Tillery will remain in Las Vegas in 2023.

Tillery has re-signed with the Raiders, according to multiple reports.

The 26-year-old Tillery was a first-round pick of the Chargers in the 2019 NFL draft, and he was largely a disappointment for the Chargers. He was released in the middle of the 2022 season.

But after the Raiders claimed him on waivers, Tillery earned a starting job and showed some promise. The Raiders liked him well enough to bring him back for another year.

