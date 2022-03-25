The Raiders have signed another former member of the Patriots, although this one was with the Raiders more recently than he was in New England.

Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor has re-signed with the team. The Raiders did not announce any terms of the deal

Eluemunor spent time with the Patriots in 2019 and 2020 before heading to Las Vegas, so he’s a familiar face to head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler even though they are new to the team. Running back Brandon Bolden, safety Duron Harmon, tight end Jacob Hollister, fullback Jakub Johnson, and edge rusher Chandler Jones are others with Patriots ties who have signed with the Raiders this offseason.

Eluemunor played 14 games for the Raiders and started three times.

In addition to adding Eluemunor back to the roster, the Raiders cut five players on Friday. Defensive back Natrell Jamerson and wide receiver Javon Wims were released while defensive back Jordan Brown, defensive tackle P.J. Johnson, and tackle William Sweet were placed on waivers.

Raiders re-sign Jermaine Eluemunor, cut five others originally appeared on Pro Football Talk