Offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi has landed a job in Las Vegas.

The Raiders announced on Wednesday that Poutasi has signed a contract with the team. The move comes a day after veteran tackle Sam Young was placed on the reserve/retired list.

Poutasi was a Titans third-round pick in 2015. He started seven of the 11 games he played for the team as a rookie as a right tackle, but failed to make the club out of camp in 2016. The Jaguars picked him up and Poutasi played in one game for them that season.

That was the last regular season game that Poutasi played in the NFL. He’s spent time with the Rams, Broncos, and Cardinals while also doing stints in the AAF and The Spring League.

Raiders sign Jeremiah Poutasi originally appeared on Pro Football Talk