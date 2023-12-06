Raiders sign Janarius Robinson to active roster

The Raiders made an addition to their defensive line coming out of their bye week.

Defensive end Janarius Robinson has been signed to the active roster off of the practice squad. There was no corresponding move needed to open a spot on the 53-man roster for Robinson.

Robinson was a 2021 fourth-round pick of the Vikings. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve and then went back on the list in 2022 after the Eagles signed him off the Vikings practice squad.

Robinson made his regular season debut in Week 12 and made one tackle in the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs.