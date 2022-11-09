Raiders sign Isaiah Pola-Mao to active roster

The Raiders signed safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster from the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Las Vegas had an open roster spot after waiving safety Johnathan Abram on Tuesday.

Pola-Mao originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent this spring. He has appeared in two career games.

Pola-Mao made the active roster out of training camp before Las Vegas waived him and then re-signed him to the team’s practice squad in Week 4.

The Raiders also announced they have signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad.

Elliott joins the Raiders after spending last season with the Lions. He appeared in eight games with one start and totaled eight tackles on defense and three stops on special teams.

