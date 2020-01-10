Raiders sign guard Denzelle Good to one-year contract extension

Denzelle Good is heading to Las Vegas with the Raiders.

The offensive lineman signed a one-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

The team's announcement confirmed Good's Twitter post from Wednesday.

See you in Vegas ☠️ pic.twitter.com/lU9y658dV5 — Denzelle Good (@IBeDG_71) January 9, 2020

Terms of Good's extension were not immediately known.

The Raiders claimed Good from the Indianapolis Colts towards the end of the 2018 season. This past season, he appeared in all 16 games and started five games. He clearly made a good impression on Jon Gruden and the coaching staff.

Good should enter the 2020 season as one of the primary back-ups on the Raiders' offensive line behind Gabe Jackson and Richie Incognito.

