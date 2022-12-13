Raiders sign G Netane Muti off Broncos practice squad after cutting G John Simpson

For the past couple months, the Raiders had been set on the offensive line. This after starting the season without the same starting five for the first month. But Sunday, the injury to Alex Bars has caused them to make several moves at the position.

The first move was cutting John Simpson.

It may seem odd that the first move upon losing your starter is to cut your backup, but when Simpson came in for Bars, he proved not up to the task. When presented with going with Simpson moving forward and whatever is behind door number two, they went with door number two.

The corresponding move with Simpson out was to sign Hroniss Grasu off the practice squad. But Grasu is a backup center/guard. Dylan Parham can also step in as the backup center, but it wouldn’t be ideal should Andre James go down to move Parham from the left guard spot he’s held down much of the season. That would mean two spots change, instead of just one.

So, today the team has signed Netane Muti off the Broncos practice squad.

Last night Netane Muti was with #Broncos teammates at Kareem Jackson’s event. Today he’s on a plane to Las Vegas to sign with Raiders. — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) December 13, 2022

Muti was a sixth round pick by the Broncos in the 2020 draft out of Fresno State. He has appeared in 20 games with the team in three seasons, starting four games. He was elevated last week for the Broncos and played 28 snaps.

So, there will be a couple new faces on the Raiders sideline Sunday in Grasu and Muti. And it’s even possible Muti could be stepping right into a starting role.

The Raiders currently have one guard on the practice squad. It’s Jordan Meredith who was with the team throughout the offseason and training camp. He is an option as well.

