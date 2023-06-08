Should the Raiders re-sign FS Duron Harmon?

One of the best free-agent moves that the Raiders made last season was signing veteran safety Duron Harmon to a one-year deal. The former Patriots safety had several big plays throughout the season, including a pick-six against the Texans early in the year.

However, Harmon is still a free agent after the Raiders signed Marcus Epps to a big deal this offseason. But considering how often the Raiders like to use three or more safeties on the field at once, should they think about bringing Harmon back?

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they ranked the top 32 safeties in the NFL heading into the 2023 season. Harmon appeared on the list, coming in at No. 31. Here is what the site had to say about the former Super Bowl champion safety:

Harmon has long been a reliable free safety with solid coverage skills, earning a 77.6 coverage grade in 2022 that ranked 12th among qualified safeties. He gave up only two plays longer than 14 yards into his coverage last season. Harmon isn’t the most physical presence, but he won’t lose any games on the back end.

It’s worth noting that neither Marcus Epps or Trevon Moehrig made the list, but both are expected to start for the Raiders in 2023. Harmon is getting older (32) and his play has declined some over the last few years, but he is still a quality player.

However, don’t expect the Raiders to bring back Harmon anytime soon as they are hopeful that Day 3 selection Christopher Smith (Georgia) can take over as the No. 3 safety on the roster. But if Smith struggles in training camp, maybe that’s when the Raiders will give Harmon a call.

