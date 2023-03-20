Raiders sign free-agent WR Cam Sims to one-year deal

The Raiders made several signings on Monday, including bringing in veteran tight end O.J. Howard and defensive end Jordan Willis. But those weren’t the only signings the team made on Monday.

The Raiders added a third wide receiver this offseason, signing former Washington Commanders receiver Cam Sims to a one-year deal. That news was first reported by Ben Standig of The Athletic.

Free agent WR Cam Sims has agreed to contract terms with the Las Vegas Raiders, source tells @TheAthletic. Was with Washington since 2018. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 20, 2023

The Raiders have already signed two other free-agent receivers this offseason including Jakobi Meyers and Phillip Dorsett. But Sims is expected to help out on special teams after playing 244 special teams snaps last season for the Commanders.

Sims turned 27 in January and is now the biggest receiver on the team at 6’5, 220 pounds. He’ll try to replace Mack Hollins, who was recently signed by the Atlanta Falcons. Sims has caught 57 passes for 804 yards and three touchdowns in his NFL career.

