Raiders sign free agent veteran guard Greg Van Roten

Just ahead of OTA’s the Raiders have added some much needed competition at the guard position. Joining the battle for the starting right guard spot is former Jets and Panthers starting guard Greg Van Roten.

The ninth year pro has started 54 games over the past five seasons for the Panthers, Jets, and Bills.

Van Roten went undrafted out of Penn in 2012 and signed with the Green Bay Packers. After three seasons as a backup, he was named the starting left guard for the Panthers, where he would remain for two seasons. From there he spent the next two seasons as the starting right guard for the Jets.

The 6-3, 305-pounder spent last season in Buffalo, starting four games, three at right guard and one at center.

Van Roten is expected to compete at right guard with 2022 starter Alex Bars, practice squad signee Netane Muti, and undrafted rookie McClendon Curtis.

