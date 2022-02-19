Raiders sign free agent G Jordan Meredith

As the Raiders fill their offseason roster, they have added guard Jordan Meredith.

The former Western Kentucky Hilltopper signed with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2021 NFL Draft last May. He spent training camp with the team and was released with the final roster cuts.

The 6-3, 300-pounder made several All-Conference USA second teams in 2020 after his third season as a full-time starter at right guard. He had made the PFF All-Conference USA First team in 2019 as well.