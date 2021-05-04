Raiders sign free-agent CB Casey Hayward

Marcus Mosher
·1 min read
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2021 NFL draft with a ton of needs on the defensive side of the ball. They drafted two safeties, a linebacker and an edge rusher. However, the one spot they did not address in the top four rounds was cornerback.

Maybe one of the reasons why is that the team was expecting to sign a veteran after the draft had concluded. That appears to be the case as Casey Hayward, a former Los Angeles Chargers has joined the team.

According to former ESPN insider Josina Anderson, Hayward is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders. The terms of the deal are not yet known, but the expectation is that he will be joining them on a one-year deal.

Given all of Hayward’s experience in Gus Bradley’s defense, the expectation is that he will be given one of the starting cornerback jobs. That means Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette are likely to battle for the other outside cornerback spot.

    The Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent cornerback Casey Hayward to a one-year deal, adding needed experience to a young secondary that has struggled in recent years. The deal announced Tuesday reunites Hayward with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Hayward had been linked to the Raiders ever since being released by the Chargers in March.

    The Raiders are signing free agent cornerback Casey Hayward to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, NFL reporter Josina Anderson reports. It reunites Hayward with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and defensive backs coach Ron Milus. The Chargers cut Hayward on March 13. Hayward, 31, was scheduled to make a $9.75 million base salary

