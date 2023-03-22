Raiders sign free-agent CB David Long Jr. to one-year deal

After loading up on offense in the first week of free agency, Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels have turned their attention to defense.

On Wednesday, they added another cornerback to the mix, agreeing to a deal with free-agent cornerback David Long Jr. That news was first reported by Jordan Schultz of The Score via Twitter:

Breaking: FA CB David Long Jr. is signing a 1-year deal with the #Raiders, source tells @theScore Only 25 years old, Long had 21 tackles and 1 PBU during his four starts with the #Rams last season. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 22, 2023

Long has been a nickel cornerback for the Rams for the last four seasons, appearing in 52 games. He’s started 10 games over the course of his career, telling 77 tackles and seven pass deflections.

Long has been a part-time player for the Rams over the last few seasons, but has racked up over 800 snaps on defense in the last two seasons. At just the age of 25, Long will get a chance to earn slot saps for the Raiders this season.

