Should the Raiders sign free-agent CB Adoree Jackson?

The Raiders have done a lot to address their defense this offseason, adding Christian Wilkins and several draft picks to the unit. Las Vegas already had a top-10 defense in 2023 and they should only be better this season.

However, the one spot that could hold them back from taking another step as a unit would be the cornerback room. Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs are the only proven players of the group and they really need to add a veteran to compete with Jakorian Bennett and the rookies that they have drafted.

But what cornerback is available that would fit their defense? In a recent article by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, he suggested that the Raiders sign former New York Giants CB Adoree Jackson to a one-year deal to round out their secondary. Here is a snippet of why he believes that move would make a lot of sense for both parties:

The coordinator in New York when the Giants signed (Adoree) Jackson was Patrick Graham, who has run the defense in Las Vegas the past two years. Graham retained his role after the ascension of Antonio Pierce, and while the Raiders improved on defense after Pierce took over as the interim coach, they have some work to do at cornerback. Amik Robertson left in free agency, and although Vegas got great work out of Jack Jones after he arrived in town, the third-year pro became available only after butting heads with Bill Belichick off the field in New England. Adding a veteran cornerback such as Jackson would take some of the pressure off Jones and Jakorian Bennett. We’re at the point in the offseason in which players can’t realistically expect significant deals, so a one-year contract for modest money should be enough to get Jackson into camp. In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, the Raiders can never have too many solid cornerbacks.

This signing makes sense on paper, but Jackson is rehabbing from a neck injury, which is likely the reason he hasn’t signed yet. But if he is healthy, a potential signing could be in the works, given his knowledge of Patrick Graham’s defense and the Raiders’ need for another outside cornerback.

Look for the interest in Jackson to heat up as we get closer to training camp in late July.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire