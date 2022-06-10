The Raiders now have their entire draft class under contract.

Defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. was the lone holdout, but the team announced the signing of the fourth-round pick on Friday afternoon. It’s a standard four-year rookie deal for Farrell.

Farrell spent five seasons at LSU and capped his time at the SEC school with 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two passes defensed in 12 games last year. He had 143 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble over his entire collegiate career.

At 6-4 and 330 pounds, Farrell will likely be playing nose tackle in Las Vegas. Johnathan Hankins returns as the starter at that spot and the Raiders also have Andrew Billings on the roster.

Raiders sign fourth-rounder Neil Farrell Jr. originally appeared on Pro Football Talk