The Raiders have taken care of some important business before the weekend starts.

Las Vegas announced on Friday that the club has signed fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett.

Bennett, a cornerback, was selected with the No. 104 overall pick out of Maryland in April. He recorded five interceptions in the last two seasons for the Teprs along with 22 total passes defensed.

After Bennett signed on Friday and second-round pick Michael Mayer signed on Thursday, the Raiders now have their entire rookie class under contract.

Raiders sign fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett originally appeared on Pro Football Talk