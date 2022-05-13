Raiders sign four draft picks, 15 undrafted free agents

Associated Press

Simon Pagenaud figures track workers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway can solve just about any problem in three weeks. It's unlikely Pagenaud, the 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner and 2016 series champ, and everyone else won't know until Indianapolis 500 practice opens Tuesday. Until then, Pagenaud and the other 26 drivers entered for this weekend's IndyCar Grand Prix will spend the next two days focused on May's other race Indianapolis.