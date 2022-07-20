The Raiders signed free agent cornerback Isiah “Ike” Brown, the team announced Wednesday.

Brown joins the Raiders after playing for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL in 2022. He totaled 16 tackles and two interceptions for 98 yards, including one returned for a touchdown.

Brown originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2020 before being placed on the reserve/retired list during training camp.

Brown played four seasons (2016-19) at Florida International University, where he appeared in 41 games with 23 starts and totaled 102 tackles, 29 passes defensed, one fumble recovery and five interceptions.

The Raiders also announced they released safety Dallin Leavitt and waived offensive guard Jordan Meredith.

Raiders sign former USFL cornerback Ike Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk