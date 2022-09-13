Raiders sign former top pick C Billy Price to the practice squad

With the status of Andre James in question, the Raiders added a bit of insurance Tuesday. They signed former first round pick Billy Price to the practice squad according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former first-round pick Billy Price to the practice squad, per source. Has a chance for elevation to the 53-man roster as Raiders have been looking for O-line help. Bengals’ former top pick started for Giants last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 13, 2022

Andre James suffered a concussion on the final play of the Raiders’ week one game against the Chargers last Sunday. He was taken away in an ambulance after the game to a local hospital for observation.

Monday, head coach Josh McDaniels said James was back at the facility, but gave no further details on the severity of James’s status.

The team’s current backup center is Dylan Parham who played several snaps at right guard in the opener, swapping out with Lester Cotton Sr.

The question is what Price’s addition would mean for Hroniss Grasu who is currently on the team’s practice squad as their third option at center.

They have several options. They could release Grasu in favor of Price, keep both and call one of them up for the game, or keep both and call BOTH up for the game.

If they went with the third option, it could signal the team’s intention to start Parham at guard. Something to watch for.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire