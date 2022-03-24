Raiders sign former Titans LB Jayon Brown

The Raiders signed not one, but two defensive players on Thursday evening. The first was veteran safety Duron Harmon, who started multiple years for the Patriots. He gives the team another experienced safety to pair with Trevon Moehrig and Johnathan Abram.

The second signing is a bit more interesting. The team announced that they have signed free-agent linebacker Jayon Brown to a one-year deal.

Brown has played in 66 games for the Titans over the last five seasons, starting in 39 games. While has historically struggled as a run defender, he is one of the better coverage linebackers in the NFL.

Brown’s best season came in 2018 when he recorded six sacks as a part-time starter for the Titans. During that season, he totaled 10 quarterback hits, eight tackles for a loss and 97 total tackles.

Linebacker was one of the bigger needs for the Raiders heading into the 2022 offseason and it appears they have somewhat solved it now in free agency. Brown probably won’t be a starter next year, but look for him to play in sub-packages in Patrick Graham’s defense.