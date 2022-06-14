Raiders sign former Titans cornerback Chris Jones

Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jones has found a new home with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders announced on Monday that they have signed Jones. The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

A former undrafted free agent in 2018, Jones was originally acquired by the Titans off waivers from the Detroit Lions in 2021. He played in seven games, tallying one pass defended and seven tackles.

Prior to joining the Titans last season, Jones appeared in 22 games (six starts) over three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, and Lions.

His best season came in 2019 with Arizona, when he played in a career-high 11 games (three starts) and totaled career bests in tackles (22) and passes defended (six).

Jones, who was a standout in college while at Nebraska, will now look to secure a roster spot with Las Vegas out of training camp. He might end up seeing his former team in 2022 if he does, as the Titans face the Raiders in Week 3.

