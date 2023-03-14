Raiders to sign former Steelers LB Robert Spillane to 2-year deal

Levi Damien
After watching most all of the linebackers on the free agent radar sign elsewhere, the Raiders go off the radar to get their guy.

They have signed former Steelers LB Robert Spillane to a two-year deal according to Doug Kyed.

Don’t worry, if you’re asking “Who?” don’t beat yourself up too much. You’re surely not alone.

Spillane is a former undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky. He spent his first season in Tennesee and his last four seasons in Pittsburgh, starting a combined 16 games in his five-year career.

The 27-year-old is coming off a career year with the Steelers in 2022 in which he put up 79 combined tackles (52 solo) appearing in 16 games with five starts.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

