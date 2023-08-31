Raiders sign former Saints, Broncos WR Marquez Callaway to practice squad

Tuesday, the Raiders cut Phillip Dorsett with the hopes of bringing him back onto the practice squad. They wouldn’t get that chance because the Broncos swooped in and signed the veteran receiver to the active roster. So, the Raiders grabbed one of the receivers the Broncos waived and added him to their practice squad instead.

The Raiders have signed Marquez Callaway to the practice squad according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Free agent receiver Marquez Callaway will be signing with the #Raiders practice squad, per source. Waived by Denver this week, Callaway had 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns with the New Orleans since 2020. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 31, 2023

The 6-2, 204-pound receiver spent the past three seasons in New Orleans. He had a down season in 2022 after a career year in 2021 in which he led the team with 46 receptions for 698 yards and six touchdowns.

Honestly, with the problems at QB in New Orleans, it’s a wonder he ever had the numbers he did. He was catching passes from four different quarterbacks — Trevor Siemien, Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, and Ian Book. Last season it was three QB’s, with Andy Dalton leading the way along with Winston and Hill.

Regardless, Callaway didn’t make the Broncos’ roster and went unclaimed off waivers, making him available to be signed by the Raiders.

Callaway is still just 25 years of age. He hails from Georgia and played college ball at Tennessee.

His addition to the practice squad, brings the number to 16, which means the Raiders have one more slot yet still open or yet to be announced.

