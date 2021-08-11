Raiders sign former Rams DT Ethan Westbrooks

For the second time in a week, the Raiders have added some competition to their interior defensive line. Last week it was veteran former Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy. Now joining the group is former Rams defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks.

An Oakland native, he attended Franklin High School in Elk Grove California.

The 30-year-old defensive lineman entered the league in 2014 and spent five seasons with the Rams. The last season he played was 2018.

Signing defensive tackles who didn’t play in the league last season is also a bit of a theme. Darius Philon signed on with the team this offseason after being out of the league the past two years due to a suspension. McCoy was also out of football last season after an injury in camp with the Cowboys.

Westbrooks is listed at 6-4, 287 pounds. He has nine career sacks and 26 QB hits in five NFL seasons. His best season was in 2016 when he started nine games and put up four sacks.

